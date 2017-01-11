Last updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 7:21 pm GMT+8

British teenage girl charged with murder of seven-year-old girl

Wednesday January 11, 2017
04:50 PM GMT+8

Officers were called on Monday afternoon to an adress in the Woodthorpe area of York, and said they found Katie with life-threatening injuries at a scene nearby. — Reuters file picOfficers were called on Monday afternoon to an adress in the Woodthorpe area of York, and said they found Katie with life-threatening injuries at a scene nearby. — Reuters file picLONDON, Jan 11 — A 15-year-old girl has been charged with the murder of a 7-year-old girl and with possession of an offensive weapon, police in the northern English region of Yorkshire said today.

The suspect, who cannot be named because she is a minor, is due to appear at York Magistrates Court later.

North Yorkshire Police named the victim as Katie Rough and released a picture of a smiling girl in a school uniform clapping her hands.

Officers were called on Monday afternoon to an adress in the Woodthorpe area of York, and said they found Katie with life-threatening injuries at a scene nearby. She was taken to hospital but died shortly after arriving there.

The BBC reported that Katie was found on a path leading to a playing field, and published a picture of a wooded area with a white forensics tent and a police cordon. The report said flowers and cards had been placed near the field. — Reuters

