British PM May to make statement outside Downing Street office

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is set to make an announcement today. — Reuters picLONDON, April 18 — British Prime Minister Theresa May will make a statement outside her Downing Street office at 1015 GMT today following a regular meeting with her senior ministers, May's office said.

It is unusual for leaders to make a statement outside Number 10 Downing Street and most prime ministers only use the setting for major announcements. Her office gave no indication on the subject of Tuesday's statement. — Reuters