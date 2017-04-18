British PM May calls for early election to strengthen Brexit hand

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain April 18, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON,April 18 —British Prime Minister Theresa May called today for an early election on June 8, saying she needed to strengthen her hand in divorce talks with the European Union by shoring up support for her Brexit plan.

Standing outside her Downing Street office, May said she had been reluctant about asking parliament to back her move to bring forward the election from 2020, but decided it was necessary to win support for her ruling Conservative Party’s efforts to press ahead with Britain’s departure from the EU.

Some were surprised by her move - she has repeatedly said she does not want to be distracted by time-consuming campaigning - but opinion polls give her a strong lead and she has faced opposition from her own party for her some of domestic reforms.

The pound strengthened by almost half a cent against the dollar and 10-year British government bond yields rose slightly after the announcement.

“It was with reluctance that I decided the country needs this election, but it is with strong conviction that I say it is necessary to secure the strong and stable leadership the country needs to see us through Brexit and beyond,” she said.

“Every vote for the Conservatives will make it harder for opposition politicians who want to stop me from getting the job done.”

May is capitalising on her runaway lead in the opinion polls. The Conservative Party is around 20 points ahead of the main opposition Labour Party, a large lead for an incumbent party two years after the last parliamentary election.

The prime minister’s own personal ratings also dwarf those of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, with 50 per cent of those asked saying she would make the best prime minister. Corbyn wins only 14 per cent, according to pollster YouGov.

'Hitchcock'

Some voters questioned on social media whether they wanted to cast yet another ballot less than a year after the June referendum on EU membership and two years after they voted in the last parliamentary poll.

Business groups expressed concern that the government’s focus may stray away from the economy. Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, called for reassurance that “the key challenges facing the economy will be front and center throughout any election period.”

European Council President Donald Tusk, who is running the negotiations with Britain, said the election was a Brexit plot twist worth of master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock.

First, May must win the support of two-thirds of the parliament in a vote tomorrow, which looked certain after Labour and the Liberal Democrats said they would vote in favor.

Corbyn welcomed the election plan. “In the last couple of weeks, Labour has set out policies that offer a clear and credible choice for the country. We look forward to showing how Labour will stand up for the people of Britain,” he said.

Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of the Scottish government, described the decision as a “huge political miscalculation” that could help her efforts to hold a new independence referendum.

May, a former interior minister, was appointed prime minister after Britain’s vote to leave the European Union forced the resignation of her predecessor David Cameron. The election will be a vote on her performance so far.

Her spokesman said she had the backing of her top team of ministers and had informed Queen Elizabeth of her plans on Monday.

If the opinion polls are right, she will win a new mandate for a series of reforms she wants to introduce in Britain and also a vote of confidence in a vision for Brexit which sees the country outside the EU’s single market.

She urged voters to back her plan, saying other parties may try to destabilise Britain at crucial points in the EU talks.

“The decision facing the country will be all about leadership,” May said. “What they are doing jeopardises the work we must do to prepare for Brexit at home, and it weakens the government’s negotiating position in Europe.” — Reuters