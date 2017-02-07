British journalist stands by quotes in Fillon scandal

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, visits the Salon des Entrepreneurs (Entrepreneurship fair) in Paris, France, February 1, 2017. — ReutersPARIS, Feb 7 — A British journalist whose interview with the wife of Francois Fillon added fuel to an expenses scandal engulfing his bid for the French presidency yesterday hit back at his claims of his wife being quoted out of context.

Fillon, the candidate for the rightwing Republicans party, has seen his campaign plunged into turmoil by the revelation that his British-born spouse was paid more than €800,000 (RM3,806,688) for a suspected fake job as his assistant.

The scandal deepened last week when one of France’s main investigative news programmes, Envoye Special, broadcast previously unseen footage from a 2007 interview in which Penelope Fillon said she had “never been actually his assistant or anything like that”.

Fillon, who apologised yesterday for employing his wife but insisted her salary was “perfectly justified”, said this was “taken out of context” and that his wife worked constantly in his constituency managing his mail and meetings.

But Kim Willsher, the British journalist who did the text version of the interview for the Sunday Telegraph, rejected this idea on Twitter.

“No Mr Fillon! The quotes on Envoye Special were not taken out of context. The report did not shock me. Please. Stop attributing incorrect statements to me,” she tweeted, in French.

Fillon had earlier said Willsher had contacted his wife to tell her “how shocked she was by the use that had been made of excerpts from this interview”.

But Willsher told AFP she had written to Penelope Fillon several days ago to say she was “sorry” for the problems the interview had caused, but she was not “shocked”.

Fillon was the election frontrunner until two weeks ago, but polls now show him possibly crashing out of the first round in April, likely leaving far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and rising star Emmanuel Macron, a centrist, to battle it out in May’s runoff vote. — AFP