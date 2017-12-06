British foreign secretary ‘concerned’ about planned US recognition of Jerusalem

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson stated Britain's stance that Jerusalem should be part of the final settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 6 — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said today that he was concerned about reports that US President Donald Trump’s would recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“Lets wait and see what the president says exactly. But, you know, we view the reports that we have heard with concern because we think that Jerusalem obviously should be part of the final settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians,” he told reporters in Brussels.

Senior US officials said on Tuesday that Trump will recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital today and set in motion the relocation of the US Embassy to the city. — Reuters