British firefighters execute unusual rescue: a trapped sheep

A group of climbers spotted the sheep wedged in a 5m deep crevice on Tuesday and alerted authorities. — File picLONDON, May 5 — A group of firefighters in West Yorkshire, England, executed an unusual rescue this week when they freed a sheep wedged in a rocky crevice by attaching straps to winch the animal out.

A specialist unit trained in rope rescue was dispatched to the free the sheep, dubbed “Dolly” by her rescuers, the local fire service said.

“It was very claustrophobic between the rocks with only around 40cm width to manoeuvre so it wasn’t a particularly nice place to be,” the fire service said in a statement.

Despite her fall, Dolly was uninjured, and happily rejoined her flock, after posing for pictures with her rescuers. — Reuters