Britain’s May clear she wants Brexit deal that works for UK, says spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is unlikely to call for a second referendum on Scotland. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 8 — British Prime Minister Theresa May has been clear she wants to negotiate a Brexit deal that works for the whole of the United Kingdom and does not believe it is time for a second referendum on independence for Scotland, her spokesman said today.

“The prime minister has been absolutely clear on her determination to secure a deal and that will be a good deal which works for all parts of the United Kingdom as well as for the EU. And second, she has been very clear over a number of months that now is not the time for a second referendum in Scotland,” the spokesman told reporters. — Reuters