Britain’s Johnson in east Libya to back peace drive

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, London May 3, 2017. — Reuters picTRIPOLI, May 5 — British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson held talks today with the head of Libya’s parliament, a diplomatic source said, a day after visiting Tripoli to back peace efforts in the troubled north African nation.

The source said Johnson, who met parliament speaker Aguila Salah in the remote eastern city of Tobruk, expressed “his backing for reconciliation efforts in Libya”.

The oil-rich country has endured varying degrees of chaos and lawlessness since the 2011 Nato-backed ouster of dictator Muammar Gaddafi, and its rival administrations have struggled to assert nationwide influence.

Libya’s elected parliament, which fled Tripoli in 2014 after advances by Islamist-backed militias, has so far resisted international efforts to voice support for a UN-backed unity government in the capital.

It is allied with military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who also does not recognise the Government of National Accord’s legitimacy.

Haftar, whose forces have battled jihadists around second city Benghazi for years, met earlier this week with GNA head Fayez al-Sarraj.

Johnson met Sarraj in Tripoli yesterday and voiced the support of Britain — which played a pivotal role in overthrowing Gaddafi — for further talks with Haftar.

Before Libya, Johnson held talks with officials in the Tunisian capital on counterterrorism cooperation and boosting trade. — AFP