Britain will not hold a second EU referendum, says May’s spokesman

Thursday January 11, 2018
Despite the challenges, May plans to push on with Brexit negotiations. — Reuters picDespite the challenges, May plans to push on with Brexit negotiations. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 11 —Prime Minister Theresa May will not hold a second referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union, her spokesman said on Thursday in response to growing calls for a new vote on Brexit.

Earlier, Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said he was warming to the idea of holding a second referendum, arguing that another vote would see “Leave” win again and end the debate. Many pro-EU supporters also support another vote, saying Britons were not given all the information in the first referendum and that public opinion was changing. — Reuters

