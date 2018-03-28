Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Britain will deliver Brexit despite funding allegations, says PM May

Wednesday March 28, 2018
07:47 PM GMT+8

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has no plans to deviate from Britain's Brexit course. — Reuters picBritain's Prime Minister Theresa May has no plans to deviate from Britain's Brexit course. — Reuters picLONDON, March 28 —  Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would deliver on Britain's vote to leave the European Union, after the referendum result was questioned by some critics who say funding rules were broken by Brexit campaigners.

"If there are those who are trying to suggest that the government should be rejecting the result of the referendum as a result of these sort of claims, I say to them very clearly ... the referendum was held, the vote was taken, the people gave their view and we will be delivering on it," May told parliament. — Bernama

