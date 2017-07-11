Brazilians take to the streets against President Temer (VIDEO)

SAO PAOLO, July 11 — Brazilians burnt effigies of President Michel Temer in a Sao Paulo street yesterday to denounce moves by the conservative government to push through reforms that protesters say will take away work and pension rights.

Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) shout slogans during a protest against Brazil President Michel Temer's proposed changes to labour and pension laws in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 10, 2017. — Reuters pic Temer replaced impeached leftist President Dilma Rousseff just over a year ago with a vow to turnaround the economic fortunes of Brazil's flailing economy via austerity measures. But allegations of corruption have dogged his administration and cast doubt over his reform agenda.

Investigators have uncovered stunning levels of corruption in recent years engulfing Brazil's political class and business elites. Much of it centres on companies paying billions of dollars in bribes to politicians and executives at state-run enterprises in return for lucrative contracts. Temer and one-third of his cabinet, as well as four former presidents and dozens of lawmakers are under investigation or already charged in the schemes.

Some lawmakers in Temer's ruling coalition have reported they will withdraw support from the government if corruption charges get up. With the country's lawmakers set to debate the reforms this week, Brazilians are taking advantage of political uncertainty by chanting "out with Temer". But corruption allegations against Temer now rest upon lawmakers. Under Brazilian law, the lower house of Congress must now vote on whether to allow the top tribunal to try the conservative leader. Political allies within Temer's coalition are confident they have the votes to block the two-third majority required to proceed with a trial. — Reuters