Brazilian denied bail after US$20m cash found in bed

Wednesday January 25, 2017
07:38 AM GMT+8

United States one dollar bills are seen on a light table at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. — Reuters pic United States one dollar bills are seen on a light table at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. — Reuters pic NEW YORK, Jan 25 — A Brazilian money laundering suspect has been denied bail in the United States after authorities found nearly US$20 million (RM88.70 million) in cash stuffed under a mattress in Massachusetts.

The US attorney’s office in the northeastern state on Monday tweeted a photograph showing the bank notes crammed into the box spring.

The cash was initially impounded on January 4.

Cleber Rocha, charged with conspiring to commit money laundering, was denied bail in a Massachusetts federal court on Monday.

US prosecutors say he was a courier for the nephew of a Brazilian fugitive indicted over a multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme.

Carlos Wanzeler fled to Brazil via Canada and avoided arrest, while co-defendant James Merrill pled guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

US prosecutors say Wanzeler used intermediaries to try to transfer money still hidden in the greater Boston area.

Rocha faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted. — AFP

