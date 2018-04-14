Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

‘Bombs won’t save lives’ in Syria, opposition leader Corbyn tells UK PM May

Saturday April 14, 2018
04:26 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Hindus celebrate Tamil New Year with prayers for year aheadHindus celebrate Tamil New Year with prayers for year ahead

Umno banks on China to soothe worried farmers in Ayer HitamUmno banks on China to soothe worried farmers in Ayer Hitam

Russia likely to call UN meeting over Syria air strikesRussia likely to call UN meeting over Syria air strikes

The Edit: Three fashion essentials for Coachella 2018The Edit: Three fashion essentials for Coachella 2018

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Corbyn said Britain should be trying to negotiate a ceasefire. — Reuters picCorbyn said Britain should be trying to negotiate a ceasefire. — Reuters picLONDON, April 14 — British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said today that Prime Minister Theresa May should have sought approval from parliament before ordering cruise missile strikes against Syria.

“Bombs won’t save lives or bring about peace. This legally questionable action risks escalating further,” Corbyn, a veteran anti-war campaigner, said.

“Britain should be playing a leadership role to bring about a ceasefire in the conflict, not taking instructions from Washington and putting British military personnel in harm’s way.

“Theresa May should have sought parliamentary approval, not trailed after Donald Trump.”

US, British and French forces launched air strikes on Syria in response to a suspected poison gas attack that killed dozens of people, aiming to degrade its chemical weapons capabilities in the biggest intervention yet in the conflict by Western powers. — Reuters

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram