Bomb blast hits outside Bahraini capital, no casualties

Sunday February 5, 2017
03:29 PM GMT+8

An armoured personnel carrier is seen by the side of a road during the early hours of the evening in Manama, August 13, 2013. — Reuters picAn armoured personnel carrier is seen by the side of a road during the early hours of the evening in Manama, August 13, 2013. — Reuters picDUBAI, Feb 5 — A bomb exploded on a main thoroughfare on the outskirts of the Bahraini capital Manama today damaged several cars but caused no injuries, in what the interior ministry described as a “terrorist” act.

There have been increased protests in the Sunni Muslim-ruled kingdom after the execution last month of three Shiah Muslim men convicted of killing three policemen in a bomb attack in 2014.

Bahrain has suffered unrest and several bomb attacks since 2011 “Arab Spring” protests led by its Shiah majority were repressed with the help of its Gulf Arab neighbours.

An off-duty policeman was shot dead outside the capital late last month in what authorities also deemed a politically-motivated attack. — Reuters

