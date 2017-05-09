Body pulled from river as Quebec battles floods; toddler still missing

An overhead view showing the flooded residential Montreal suburb of Pierrefonds, Quebec, Canada May 8, 2017. — Reuters picQUEBEC CITY, May 9 — Quebec police continued the search today for a toddler swept away in a swollen Quebec river and said her stepfather's body had been found, the first fatality in floods that have inundated the Canadian province.

Almost 2,000 people have fled their homes in recent days amid floods caused by heavy rains in the province, according to government emergency informatiom bureau Urgence Quebec. The city of Montreal extended its state of emergency today and 171 municipalities were fighting flooding.

The federal government deployed about 1,650 troops to the area to assist, along with about 250,000 sandbags to hold back the rising waters.

The man, his wife and a 2-year-old girl were swept away after their car swerved into the Sainte-Anne River, a tributary of the Saint Lawrence River in the province's eastern Gaspé region, on Sunday evening. The woman survived by clinging to a branch.

Police pulled the man's body out of the water late yesterday. The search involves police, firefighters and divers, who have been unable to enter the choppy waters. — Reuters