Bloomberg: Saudi Prince Alwaleed made secret agreement for release

Saudi Prince Al-Waleed Talal attends a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia August 30, 2009. — Reuters picDUBAI, March 20 — Saudi Prince Alwaleed Talal, the chairman of Kingdom Holding who spent nearly three months in detention in the kingdom’s anti-corruption campaign, told Bloomberg TV that he had made an agreement with the government for his release.

In the interview, aired this morning, Prince Alwaleed declined to disclose the details of his “confirmed understanding” with the government but said it was easy to verify that he still held a 95 per cent stake in his global investment firm.

The process with the government was ongoing, said the prince, who was released in late January. — Reuters