Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Bloomberg: Saudi Prince Alwaleed made secret agreement for release

Tuesday March 20, 2018
12:32 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Weinstein Company files for bankruptcyThe Edit: Weinstein Company files for bankruptcy

The Edit: World Bank says climate change could displace millionsThe Edit: World Bank says climate change could displace millions

The Edit: How to avoid catching an illness or virus on a planeThe Edit: How to avoid catching an illness or virus on a plane

Cambridge Analytica admits influencing polls in Malaysia, elsewhereCambridge Analytica admits influencing polls in Malaysia, elsewhere

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Saudi Prince Al-Waleed Talal attends a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia August 30, 2009. — Reuters picSaudi Prince Al-Waleed Talal attends a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia August 30, 2009. — Reuters picDUBAI, March 20 — Saudi Prince Alwaleed Talal, the chairman of Kingdom Holding who spent nearly three months in detention in the kingdom’s anti-corruption campaign, told Bloomberg TV that he had made an agreement with the government for his release.

In the interview, aired this morning, Prince Alwaleed declined to disclose the details of his “confirmed understanding” with the government but said it was easy to verify that he still held a 95 per cent stake in his global investment firm.

The process with the government was ongoing, said the prince, who was released in late January. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram