Bloomberg reporter: Trump to extend sanctions relief for Iran under nuclear deal

Friday January 12, 2018
11:00 AM GMT+8

Tools

US President Donald Trump answers a question during a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House in Washington, January 10, 2018. — Reuters picUS President Donald Trump answers a question during a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House in Washington, January 10, 2018. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Jan 12 — US President Donald Trump will extend sanctions relief granted to Iran under its 2015 nuclear deal with the United States and other world powers, according to a tweet by a Bloomberg reporter today.

Trump, who has vowed to scrap the nuclear pact, faces a deadline today to decide on the sanctions, and a decision to withhold a waiver would have effectively ended the deal that put limits on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for easing Western sanctions.

The US Congress requires the president to decide periodically whether to certify Iran’s compliance with the deal and issue a waiver to allow U.S sanctions to remain suspended.

A US official said on Wednesday that if Trump was to waive the nuclear-linked sanctions, the administration would impose new, targeted measures against Iranian businesses and people.

According to the Bloomberg reporter, the White House will announce Trump’s decision mid-morning. — Reuters

