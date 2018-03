Blast near mosque in western Afghan city of Herat, says police

The earlier target of the bombers was a mosque. — Reuters picHERAT (Afghanistan), March 25 — Two suicide bombers blew themselves up near a Shiah mosque in the Western Afghan city of Herat, killing at least one person and wounding seven others, police said today.

Deputy police chief Aminullah Amin said the bombers had tried to enter the mosque but blew themselves up when challenged by guards at the site. — Reuters