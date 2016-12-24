Berlin market truck attack: The investigation so far

A German police investigator rests at a Christmas market following an accident with a truck that ploughed into a crowd on Breitscheidplatz square in the west of Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2016 — Reuters pic BERLIN, Dec 24 ― The prime suspect in the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that left 12 people dead was shot dead by Italian police yesterday. Here is what we know about the case so far.

Shot dead in Italy

German authorities launched a Europe-wide manhunt for 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri on Wednesday. Two days later the rejected asylum seeker was killed by Italian police in Milan.

Italy's Interior Minister Marco Minniti told reporters in Rome that Amri had been fatally shot after firing at police who had stopped him for a routine identity check around 3.00am (0200 GMT).

Identity checks had established “without a shadow of doubt” that the dead man was Amri, the minister said.

Amri had been missing since escaping after Monday's attack in central Berlin. He had links to Italy, having arrived in the country from his native Tunisia in 2011.

Amri's temporary residence permit for Germany and fingerprints were found in the cab of the truck he allegedly rammed into the packed Christmas market, authorities said.

But in a development that stoked public anger, it emerged that German officials had already been investigating Amri.

Prosecutors in Berlin believed he was planning a burglary to raise funds to buy weapons, possibly to carry out an attack.

However, after trailing him for six months, they had to let the case drop as there was not enough evidence against him ― they thought he was only a small-time drug dealer.

Questions were also raised yesterday about how Amri managed to flee Germany, evading the Europe-wide manhunt, and making it all the way to Italy.

According to Milan police chief Antonio De Iesu, Amri had arrived in Italy from Germany via France. He had no telephone on him and only a few hundred euros.

Rejected asylum seeker

Amri left Tunisia after the 2011 revolution. He lived in Italy for years and served prison time there for setting fire to a school which had been converted into a refugee shelter.

Security sources believe Amri was radicalised during his four-year stint in prison.

He arrived in Germany in July 2015 and applied for asylum, which was rejected in June.

However, his deportation became bogged down in red tape as Tunisia denied he was a citizen.

The necessary papers for his deportation came through on Wednesday, two days after the attack.

Just an hour after the carnage, the police declared they had a chief suspect already in custody: a Pakistani asylum seeker.

Police released him 24 hours later, after failing to find any trace of his DNA in the lorry's cab.

The mix-up gave Amri another 30 hours to flee.

The hunt for accomplices

Federal prosecutor Peter Frank told reporters yesterday that there were still many unanswered questions in the probe into Amri.

“It is very important for us to determine whether there was a network of accomplices... in the preparation or the execution of the attack, or the flight of the suspect,” he said.

After the bloody assault, the Islamic State-linked Amaq news agency hailed Amri as a “soldier” of the group.

When he pulled his gun on the Italian police early yesterday before they shot him dead, Amri reportedly yelled “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest).

Prior to the attack, Amri had repeatedly contacted Islamist “hate preachers”. German news magazine Der Spiegel reported that in wiretaps, Amri could be heard offering to carry out a suicide operation, but that his words were too vague for an arrest warrant.

The Polish driver

The truck used to carry out the attack belonged to Polish driver Lukasz Urban who was heading to Berlin to deliver steel beams from Italy.

But the delivery was put off until the following day, so he went to park his Polish-registered lorry in an industrial zone in the northwest of the city, according to the Bild daily.

In the afternoon he spoke briefly to his wife and the couple agreed to talk again an hour later. But they never did.

Police found Urban, shot dead, in the passenger seat of the truck's cab. According to Urban's cousin Ariel Zurawski, who was shown photos of the body, the 37-year-old had a stab wound and “his face was bloodied and swollen”, suggesting he struggled with the attacker.

Eleven other people, including Italian national Fabrizia Di Lorenzo and Israeli Dalia Elyakim, were also killed. ― AFP