Berlin attack suspect pledged allegiance to IS in video

A police record with the title, 'Urgent Distribution' and 'Very dangerous individual who could be armed' shows suspect Anis Amri who is sought in relation with Monday's truck attack. — Reuters picCAIRO, Dec 23 — The main suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack was shown pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group in a video released today.

The video, released by IS-linked agency Amaq, showed Tunisian Anis Amri, who was killed when he opened fire on Italian police today, pledging allegiance to IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The two-minute, 42-second video showed Amri speaking directly to a camera while standing outdoors wearing a winter coat and earphones.

It was unclear exactly where or when the video was filmed.

As well as his pledge of allegiance, Amri declared his desire to avenge Muslims killed in air strikes and called for attacks against “Crusaders”.

Amaq had earlier said the man shot dead by Italian police near Milan today carried out the Berlin attack. — Reuters