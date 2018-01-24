Belgium police open fire on attacker with knife

A plainclothes police officer patrols near an apartment building during the reconstruction of the recent attacks, in the Brussels district of Etterbeek, Belgium, June 17, 2016. — Reuters picBRUSSELS, Jan 24 — Railway security opened fire yesterday on a man who threatened them with a knife at a train station in the Belgian city of Ghent, Belgian media said.

RTBF television said the man’s condition was not immediately known following the incident whose circumstances and possible motive remained unclear.

Belgium lowered its terror threat level Monday after three years of high alert that included the March 2016 Brussels suicide bombings, but soldiers continued to guard key sites.

The federal prosecutor’s office which handles terrorism cases told AFP the incident “was not a case for the federal prosecutor at this stage, but it could be one later”. — AFP