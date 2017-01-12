Belgium charges two new suspects over Paris attacks

Memorial bouquets of flowers are placed on barriers near the Bataclan concert hall the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris November 14, 2015. — ReutersBRUSSELS, Jan 12 — Belgium has charged two new suspects in connection with the attacks in Paris in November 2015, claimed by the Islamic State group, which killed 130 people, federal prosecutors said today.

The suspects, identified only as Farid K. and Meryem EB, “are suspected of having provided Khalid El Bakraoui with fake documents used during the preparations for the attacks in Paris,” the prosecutor said. Bakraoui was one of the three suicide bombers in deadly Brussels attacks in March last year. — AFP