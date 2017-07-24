Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Belarus sees no solution to Ukraine crisis without another summit

Monday July 24, 2017
11:49 PM GMT+8

A soldier sets off a drone at a military ground near the town of Osipovichi, some 100km southeast of Minsk, September 25, 2013. — file picA soldier sets off a drone at a military ground near the town of Osipovichi, some 100km southeast of Minsk, September 25, 2013. — file picLJUBLJANA, July 24 — Belarus sees no solution to the crisis between its neighbours Russia and Ukraine without another regional summit, the country’s Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said today.

“I believe that for now there are no prospects for a solution to the Ukraine crisis,” Makei told a joint news conference with his Slovenian counterpart Karl Erjavec during a one-day visit to Slovenia today.

“To solve the crisis the Minsk agreements would have to be respected, which unfortunately is not the case today,” Makei, who was speaking through an interpreter, said in reference to an agreement reached in the capital of Belarus in 2014 and 2015.

This was designed to ensure a ceasefire and long-term stability after the crisis which erupted at the start of 2014 when protesters ousted pro-Russian Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych, prompting Russia to annexe Crimea.

Makei said another meeting between Russia, Ukraine and other participants in the crisis would have to be organised in order to solve the crisis. — Reuters

