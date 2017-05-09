Last updated Tuesday, May 09, 2017 8:15 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

World

Bearded Macron photo-bomber revealed as pizzeria owner

Tuesday May 9, 2017
07:12 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Clashes rage as Venezuela opposition boycotts meetingClashes rage as Venezuela opposition boycotts meeting

The Edit: ‘The Voice’ draws  flak for Mandarin fluency requirementThe Edit: ‘The Voice’ draws  flak for Mandarin fluency requirement

Chelsea’s title for the asking after sending Boro into relegationChelsea’s title for the asking after sending Boro into relegation

The Edit: Meet Reza Perestesh, Iran’s own version of MessiThe Edit: Meet Reza Perestesh, Iran’s own version of Messi

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

This file photo taken on May 07, 2017 shows Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux while Morgan Simon (right) stands behind the couple. — AFP pic This file photo taken on May 07, 2017 shows Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux while Morgan Simon (right) stands behind the couple. — AFP pic PARIS, May 9 — A burly bearded man wearing a cap and a purple sweatshirt who loomed over France’s president-elect Emmanuel Macron as he celebrated his victory on Sunday night has been revealed as a pizzeria owner from western France.

Morgan Simon, a 31-year-old from western Brittany, became a social media star after appearing on stage behind Macron and his wife Brigitte at the climax of his victory party outside the Louvre museum in Paris. 

A visual contrast in his large sweatshirt and cap, compared with the sharply  Macron and his 64-year-old wife Brigitte dressed in Louis Vuitton, Simon explained yesterday how he had found himself on the stage.

He was one of the more than 250,000 people who signed up to Macron’s En Marche political movement, founded in April last year, and had knocked on doors and campaigned for the independent centrist.

“At the moment of the Marseillaise (France’s national anthem), they asked us to go on stage,” he told Le Parisien newspaper. 

“I was with a friend and we were among the first on stage so we stood near him, not realising that we’d be in the line of the cameras.” — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline