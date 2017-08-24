Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Bangladesh university drops dress code after backlash

Thursday August 24, 2017
08:47 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Zlatan is back! Ibrahimovic inks one-year Man United dealZlatan is back! Ibrahimovic inks one-year Man United deal

Crowds flock to winter sports events at SEA GamesCrowds flock to winter sports events at SEA Games

Sultan dares Khairy, national polo team to take on JohorSultan dares Khairy, national polo team to take on Johor

Hopes fading for missing US sailors as search continuesHopes fading for missing US sailors as search continues

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A new notice had been put up saying only that students should wear appropriate dress to enter the dormitory office. — Thomson Reuters Foundation picA new notice had been put up saying only that students should wear appropriate dress to enter the dormitory office. — Thomson Reuters Foundation picDHAKA, Aug 24 — A women’s dormitory at Bangladesh’s most prestigious university said today it has dropped a ban on students wearing what it called “indecent” clothing after an uproar.

A notice posted at Dhaka University’s Kobi Sufiya Kamal Hall barred its 2,300 residents from wearing such clothes including T-shirts, threatening disciplinary action against anyone who disobeyed.

A photo of the order went viral on social media, with many accusing authorities of “Talibanising” the dormitory.

“Do we have to change our clothing every time we go to the dining room for lunch or dinner?” said one student at the dormitory, who asked not to be named.

“I am not sure whether I should study or keep changing clothes three times a day.”

Dhaka University is Muslim-majority Bangladesh’s largest secular bastion.

The head of the dormitory said she had not issued the order, which did not reflect its policies.

“We are very embarrassed seeing the distorted notice,” Sabita Rezwana Rahman told AFP.

She said a new notice had been put up saying only that students should wear appropriate dress to enter the dormitory office. — AFP

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline