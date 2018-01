Bangladesh: Rohingya repatriation won’t begin tomorrow as planned

Rohingya refugees stand in a queue to collect aid supplies in Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, January 21, 2018. — Reuters pic COX’S BAZAR, Jan 22 — Bangladesh said today the official repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar will not begin on January 23 as planned.

“We have not made the preparations required to send back people from tomorrow (Tuesday). A lot of preparation is still needed,” Bangladesh’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Abul Kalam Azad told AFP. — AFP