Bangalore police launch probe into New Year attack on woman (VIDEO)

Two men on a scooter assault a woman, attempting to take off her clothes and pushing her to the ground before leaving, in Bangalore in this still image taken from January 1, 2017 CCTV footage. — Reuters picBANGALORE, Jan 5 — A brazen attack in India’s tech hub caught on camera.

Surveillance video in Bengaluru showing two men on a scooter pulling up to a woman in an alley... with one of the men grabbing the woman as the other stood by watching.

The man later dragged the woman to the scooter as she attempted to get away.

Individuals could be seen down the street, but no one tried to intervene and stop the attack.

Eventually, the attacker threw the woman to the ground before the two men drove away.

Police have opened an investigation, though officials say the victim has yet to come forward.

Women in India are often reluctant to report such attacks, fearing being stigmatized by friends and relatives. — Reuters