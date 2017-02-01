Ban Ki-moon: I will not run for S. Korea presidency

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks during his news conference in Seoul, South Korea January 31, 2017. — Reuters picSEOUL, Feb 1 — Former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, one of the world’s most recognised South Koreans, announced today he will not stand for the presidency of his country.

Ban returned home last month after a decade in New York and was widely expected to run in elections due this year, but his putative candidacy ran into a series of stumbles.

“I will withdraw from politics,” he told reporters at a press conference.

“I’m sorry for disappointing many people.”

Although he never officially declared he was running, the former UN chief embarked on a series of public appearances and was widely expected to join the ruling Saenuri party of impeached President Park Geun-Hye, or an emerging conservative breakaway for the upcoming presidential elections.

But he struggled to secure party backing in South Korea’s highly partisan political system, corruption allegations were made against some of his relatives, and pictures of him trying to put two banknotes into a ticket machine at once made him appear out of touch.

“My pure patriotism and aspirations have fallen victim to slander that was close to personality slaughter,” he said today, before bowing briefly, shuffling his papers and leaving the stage.

His support in public opinion polls rapidly declined from 20.3 per cent when he returned to 13.1 per cent before his announcement.

A career diplomat, Ban never joined any South Korean political party, although he served as foreign minister under the late liberal president Roh Moo-Hyun from 2004 to 2006. — AFP