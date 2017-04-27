Last updated Thursday, April 27, 2017 3:02 pm GMT+8

Baby born with four legs returns home after surgery (VIDEO)

Dominique underwent a six-hour procedure involving five surgeons at the Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, on March 8. — Reuters video screengrabDominique underwent a six-hour procedure involving five surgeons at the Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, on March 8. — Reuters video screengrabABIDJAN, April 27 — A baby girl from the Ivory Coast born with four legs and two spines was reunited with her mother and father in Abidjan last Thursday after successful surgery in the United States to separate her from a parasitic twin.

Dominique underwent a six-hour procedure involving five surgeons at the Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, on March 8. Before the surgery, the bottom half of her not-fully-developed twin’s body protruded from her neck and back.

“I didn’t think I would get my daughter like this, today. It is really miraculous. Thanks too to the surgeons who did the work. Thanks to the American people who helped the child,” said the baby’s mother, who did not want to give her name.

Dominique spent over two months in the United States with her host family, the Swabbs, from the Edgebrook neighbourhood in Chicago. She has arrived home in time to celebrate her first birthday in May. — Reuters

