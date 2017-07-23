Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Austrian falls to death on Mont Blanc

A climber attempting to scale Mount Blanc, Western Europe's highest mountain. — Google picA climber attempting to scale Mount Blanc, Western Europe's highest mountain. — Google picLYON, July 23 — An Austrian climber fell some 200 metres to his death yesterday while descending Mont Blanc, Western Europe's highest mountain, rescuers said.

The 65-year-old man, who was not identified, slipped just before reaching the Gouter route and was killed instantly. His two climbing companions were brought down by rescuers.

Police have opened a probe into the death, which does not appear to be related to a rock-fall.

The mountain in 2014 saw one of its worst accidents in a decade when six French climbers plummeted to their deaths. — AFP

