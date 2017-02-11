Last updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 11:25 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Austrian authorities seeking Hitler double seen around birthplace

Saturday February 11, 2017
11:00 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Arsenal beat Hull City 2-0 to move third in the tableArsenal beat Hull City 2-0 to move third in the table

The Edit: Indonesians in Borneo parade with skewers in cheeksThe Edit: Indonesians in Borneo parade with skewers in cheeks

Arts group keen to brand Penang as main creative hub in SE AsiaArts group keen to brand Penang as main creative hub in SE Asia

The Edit: Villagers ‘beat the Buddha’ in China for a good harvestThe Edit: Villagers ‘beat the Buddha’ in China for a good harvest

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Glorifying Hitler or the Nazis is a crime in Austria, the birthplace of Adolf Hitler. — AFP picGlorifying Hitler or the Nazis is a crime in Austria, the birthplace of Adolf Hitler. — AFP picVIENNA, Feb 11 — Austrian authorities are investigating reports of a man appearing in public in Adolf Hitler’s birthplace as the Nazi dictator’s double, including the distinctive mustache, haircut and clothing.

“I have often seen this gentlemen in Braunau and wonder if this means something,” the Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten paper cited a local resident as saying on his Facebook page alongside a picture of the man it said resembled Hitler.

Hitler was born in Braunau am Inn, then part of Austria-Hungary, in 1889.

Prosecutors confirmed the report.

The man, estimated to be 25 to 30 years old, was last seen in a local bookstore browsing through magazines about World War Two, adding he had identified himself in a local bar as “Harald Hitler.

On at least one occasion, he was photographed in front of the house where Hitler was born.

Austria’s parliament voted in December to buy the three-storey house where Hitler was born, which the government has rented since 1972 to control how it is used.

Glorifying Hitler or the Nazis is a crime in Austria, which Nazi Germany annexed in 1938. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline