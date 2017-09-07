Australia’s High Court rejects challenge to postal vote on same-sex marriage

A volunteers talks on the phone at a call centre for the Yes campaign in Australia's gay marriage vote in Sydney, Australia, September 6, 2017. — Reuters pic Melbourne, Sept 7 — Australia’s High Court rejected two legal challenges today to the centre-right coalition government’s proposed postal vote on whether to legalise same-sex marriage.

Australians will now begin voting in the non-compulsory ballot as early next week, with a result expected in November.

Opponents of the vote had argued the government needed the support of parliament to hold the ballot.

Recent opinion polls indicate two-thirds of Australians support same-sex marriage.

Should the public back same-sex marriage, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Australia’s Marriage Act would be changed by the end of the year. — Reuters