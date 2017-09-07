Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Australia’s High Court rejects challenge to postal vote on same-sex marriage

Thursday September 7, 2017
01:06 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Donald Trump Jr to testify privately to US Senate committee todayDonald Trump Jr to testify privately to US Senate committee today

The Edit: How lack of sleep could contribute to mental health problemsThe Edit: How lack of sleep could contribute to mental health problems

Del Potro upsets five-champion Federer at US OpenDel Potro upsets five-champion Federer at US Open

The Edit: This soup kitchen is perfect for the urban soulThe Edit: This soup kitchen is perfect for the urban soul

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A volunteers talks on the phone at a call centre for the Yes campaign in Australia's gay marriage vote in Sydney, Australia, September 6, 2017. — Reuters pic A volunteers talks on the phone at a call centre for the Yes campaign in Australia's gay marriage vote in Sydney, Australia, September 6, 2017. — Reuters pic Melbourne, Sept 7 — Australia’s High Court rejected two legal challenges today to the centre-right coalition government’s proposed postal vote on whether to legalise same-sex marriage.

Australians will now begin voting in the non-compulsory ballot as early next week, with a result expected in November.

Opponents of the vote had argued the government needed the support of parliament to hold the ballot.

Recent opinion polls indicate two-thirds of Australians support same-sex marriage.

Should the public back same-sex marriage, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Australia’s Marriage Act would be changed by the end of the year. — Reuters 

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline