Australian teen recovering from thousands of ‘sea lice’ bites (VIDEO)

Thousands of tiny bites were found all over Sam's feet, baffling doctors and nurses at first. But the problem has now been traced to thousands of tiny flesh-eating parasites, normally attracted to decaying meat. — Reuters video screengrabMELBOURNE, Aug 8 — All Sam Kanizay did was cool his feet off in the water at Dendy Beach in Melbourne, Australia. By the time he'd hobbled home it was a bloodbath.

“By the time I had walked across the sand, about 20 metres, to put my thongs on, I looked down and noticed that I had blood all over my ankles,” said the 16-year-old.

Thousands of tiny bites were found all over Sam's feet, baffling doctors and nurses at first. But the problem has now been traced to thousands of tiny flesh-eating parasites, normally attracted to decaying meat.

Sam's ordeal has been put down to bad luck. Experts say he may have disturbed a group of the bugs feeding on a dead fish.

Fortunately, he's now in recovery mode, and has a word of advice for people at his local beach: “Maybe don't go icing your feet there anytime soon,” he said. — Reuters