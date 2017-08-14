Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Australian deputy PM says he may not be eligible for parliament

Monday August 14, 2017
08:40 AM GMT+8

Barnaby Joyce serves Australian beef food to a child at a supermarket in Tokyo, November 16, 2015. — Reuters picBarnaby Joyce serves Australian beef food to a child at a supermarket in Tokyo, November 16, 2015. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Aug 14 — Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said this morning he may not be eligible for parliament after being informed he may be a dual citizen of Australia and New Zealand.

Australian politicians are not eligible to be elected to parliament if they are hold dual or plural citizenship, a rule that has forced the resignation of two senators in recent weeks.

Joyce said he was informed by New Zealand officials last week that he may be a citizen by descent.

Joyce was born in Australia.

His mother was Australian and his father was born in New Zealand and came to Australia in 1947 as a British subject.

“Neither I ,nor my parents, have ever had any reason to believe that I may be a citizen of any other country,” he said this morning.

Joyce asked for the matter to be referred to the Australia’s high court for a ruling on his eligibility. — Reuters

