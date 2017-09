Aung San Suu Kyi cancels trip to United Nations

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi talks to reporters during a joint press conference with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar September 6, 2017. — Reuters picYANGON, Sept 13 — Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi has cancelled her planned attendance and speech at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), China's Xinhua news agency reported Director-General of the President's Office U Zaw Htay as saying.

Instead, Vice President U Henry Van Thio is expected to attend the assembly and speak on behalf of Myanmar on Sept 20.

Suu Kyi attended and delivered speech at the last 71st UNGA in September 2016 for the first time. — Bernama