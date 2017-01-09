Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 11:52 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Attacker of US consular official in Mexico is an American, government says

Monday January 9, 2017
09:12 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Chevrolet Bolt is Car of the YearThe Edit: Chevrolet Bolt is Car of the Year

The Edit: Bollywood’s highest grossing filmThe Edit: Bollywood’s highest grossing film

Trump calls Meryl Streep a ‘Hillary flunky’ after her scathing speechTrump calls Meryl Streep a ‘Hillary flunky’ after her scathing speech

The Edit: Meet Anjali Lama, Nepal’s first transgender modelThe Edit: Meet Anjali Lama, Nepal’s first transgender model

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The official was shot on Friday in a brazen attack by a man wearing a black wig and a blue nurse uniform outside a shopping centre’s garage. — Reuters video screengrabThe official was shot on Friday in a brazen attack by a man wearing a black wig and a blue nurse uniform outside a shopping centre’s garage. — Reuters video screengrabMEXICO CITY, Jan 9 — The suspect in the shooting attack on a US consular official in the Mexican city of Guadalajara is an American and will be deported back to the country to face further legal action, authorities said yesterday.

The suspect is “an individual with US nationality” and “will be expelled and repatriated to the United States, where his legal status will be determined,” the Mexican Foreign Ministry and Attorney General’s office said in a joint statement.

It called the attack “sordid and cowardly” but the statement did not indicate the possible motive nor reveal the identities of the victim or the suspect.

The suspect was arrested by Mexican authorities in “close collaboration” with the FBI and the US embassy, the statement said, without providing more details about the day or circumstances of the capture.

Mexican and US authorities will continue to collaborate in the investigation “in order to shed light on the circumstances in which the American consular representative was wounded,” it said.

The official was shot on Friday in a brazen attack by a man wearing a black wig and a blue nurse uniform outside a shopping centre’s garage in Mexico’s second biggest city.

A US government official told AFP the victim was a vice consul, who Mexican authorities said handled interviews of visa applicants. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline