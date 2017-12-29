Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

At least three killed in attack on church south of Cairo, security sources say

Friday December 29, 2017
Local media cited the Interior Ministry as saying two policemen had been killed in the attack on the Mar Mina church in Cairo. — Reuters picLocal media cited the Interior Ministry as saying two policemen had been killed in the attack on the Mar Mina church in Cairo. — Reuters picCAIRO, Dec 29 ― An attack on a church south of Cairo killed at least three people today and an attacker was shot dead by security forces, security sources said.

The incident took place in the Helwan district on the capital's southern outskirts and involved more than one attacker, according to the state-run news agency MENA.

Local media cited the Interior Ministry as saying two policemen had been killed in the attack on the Mar Mina church.

It was not clear if the three reported dead included the attacker, or how many attackers were involved.

Cairo's security chief headed for the scene, local media reported. Sirens were heard in central Cairo as the incident was first reported. ― Reuters

