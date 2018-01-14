Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Overcast

World

At least eight killed, dozens hurt in fire, stampede in Portugal

Sunday January 14, 2018
10:23 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Plane skids of runway on Black Sea coast, no passengers hurtPlane skids of runway on Black Sea coast, no passengers hurt

CEO: Lactalis formula salmonella scandal affected 83 countriesCEO: Lactalis formula salmonella scandal affected 83 countries

New airports framework to shorten wait for luggage, improve servicesNew airports framework to shorten wait for luggage, improve services

The Edit: Play it again, Miguel — ‘Coco’ guitars all the rage in MexicoThe Edit: Play it again, Miguel — ‘Coco’ guitars all the rage in Mexico

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

One of the deadly forest fires in Portugal last year which killed a total of more than 100 people. — File pic One of the deadly forest fires in Portugal last year which killed a total of more than 100 people. — File pic LISBON, Jan 14 — At least eight people have been killed and dozens injured in a fire and stampede in a local leisure association in the town of Vila Nova da Rainha in northern Portugal last night, officials said.

Mayor Jose Antonio de Jesus said in televised remarks that over 60 people had been taking part or watching a card tournament in the two-storey popular gathering place of the town 260 km northeast of Lisbon when the fire erupted.

“Several dozen people have been injured, some lightly and others gravely, and are still being assisted,” he said.

He would not say what had caused the fire, but local media cited firefighters on the spot as saying that an explosion of a heating boiler was the likely cause.

Portugal suffered from its deadliest ever forest fires last year, which killed a total of over 100 people — the worst loss of human lives in living memory in the country. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline