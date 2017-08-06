Asean overcomes communique impasse, urges non-militarisation in South China Sea

The South China Sea has been a highly disputed area with many nations staking claims to various islands and atolls. — Reuters picMANILA, Aug 6 — Southeast Asian foreign ministers ended an impasse today over how to address disputes with China in the South China Sea, issuing a communique that called for the avoidance of militarisation and noting some concern about island-building.

The 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) failed to issue the customary statement today, over what diplomats said was disagreement over how to address China’s activities in the region.

China is sensitive to even a veiled reference by Asean to its construction and arming of artificial islands. It has placed missile batteries on some of them and built facilities that experts say are designed to accommodate fighter jets. — Reuters