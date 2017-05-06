As heavy rains pelt Canada, Quebec summons military aid (VIDEO)

QUEBEC, May 6 —Torrential rains in central and eastern Canada forced hundreds of families to evacuate flooded homes and prompted the province of Quebec to request federal military aid yesterday.

People row a boat on a flooded residential street in Gatineau, Quebec May 4, 2017. — Reuters picSoldiers are expected to be brought in today as the region braces for further downpours this weekend, the Quebec’s Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said at a news conference in Montreal.

Up to 60 mm of rain will fall in eastern Ontario and western Quebec between Thursday (May 4) night and tomorrow evening, according to state weather forecasting service Environment Canada.

At least 124 Quebec municipalities have been affected by flooding that has inundated 1,326 residences and forced the evacuation of 700 homes, according to Urgences Quebec. — Reuters