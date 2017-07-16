Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Arson suspect arrested after 22 killed in China fire

Sunday July 16, 2017
07:18 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Hammond says most UK ministers back Brexit transition periodHammond says most UK ministers back Brexit transition period

Govt does not plan to restrict use of Telegram app, says ZahidGovt does not plan to restrict use of Telegram app, says Zahid

After deadly shooting, Israel to reopen Jerusalem’s holy site todayAfter deadly shooting, Israel to reopen Jerusalem’s holy site today

Eight dead in football stadium stampede in SenegalEight dead in football stadium stampede in Senegal

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

People are seen outside a residential building where a fire that broke out in the early morning killed and injured many residents, in Changshu, Jiangsu province July 16, 2017. — Picture by CNS/Zhong Sheng via ReutersPeople are seen outside a residential building where a fire that broke out in the early morning killed and injured many residents, in Changshu, Jiangsu province July 16, 2017. — Picture by CNS/Zhong Sheng via ReutersBEIJING, July 16 — A man was arrested for allegedly setting ablaze a two-storey house in eastern China today, killing 22 people and injuring three, state media said. 

The suspect, named Jiang, is in police custody, the official Xinhua news agency reported. 

The fire broke out at around 4.30am (2030 GMT/4.30am Malaysian time) in Yushan Town north-west of Shanghai in Jiangsu province, before it was extinguished an hour later.

Local police gave no further information on the suspect, Xinhua said. 

The three injured do not face life-threatening injuries, the agency added. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline