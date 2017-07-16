Arson suspect arrested after 22 killed in China fire

People are seen outside a residential building where a fire that broke out in the early morning killed and injured many residents, in Changshu, Jiangsu province July 16, 2017. — Picture by CNS/Zhong Sheng via ReutersBEIJING, July 16 — A man was arrested for allegedly setting ablaze a two-storey house in eastern China today, killing 22 people and injuring three, state media said.

The suspect, named Jiang, is in police custody, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The fire broke out at around 4.30am (2030 GMT/4.30am Malaysian time) in Yushan Town north-west of Shanghai in Jiangsu province, before it was extinguished an hour later.

Local police gave no further information on the suspect, Xinhua said.

The three injured do not face life-threatening injuries, the agency added. — AFP