Armed gangs attack Venezuelan maternity hospital

Riot police officers in position to crack down on demonstrators during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas on April 20, 2017. — AFP pic

CARACAS, April 21 — Armed gangs attacked a Venezuelan hospital where 54 children were housed today, Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said, blaming opponents of President Nicolas Maduro after another day of violent unrest.

“I denounce before the international community that armed gangs hired by the opposition attacked a maternity hospital with 54 children,” Rodriguez tweeted, noting that Maduro had ordered the hospital’s evacuation without specifying its location. — AFP