Arizona sheriff pardoned by Trump wants conviction erased

Arizona’s legendary tough Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. — Reuters picPHOENIX, Aug 31 — Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio argues that his pardon by President Donald Trump last week entails the dismissal of his conviction for defying court orders related to his crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Arpaio on Monday asked a federal judge in Phoenix to vacate the verdict and all other orders because the presidential pardon halted the case before he had a chance to appeal his conviction. If the judge doesn’t throw out his conviction, Arpaio said he’ll be forced to pursue an appeal.

US District Judge Susan Bolton in an order Tuesday declined to rule on Arpaio’s request before first hearing from the Justice Department.

"Arpaio is asking for a complete expungement of the case, which is more than the pardon entitles him to," said Bernadette Meyler, a Stanford Law School professor.

There’s no question the judge will end up dismissing the case because of the pardon but whether she’ll also vacate the conviction is a different issue, Meyler said in a phone interview. If he’s left with a criminal record, that could affect Arpaio’s ability to run for office again.

Arpaio, 85, who was sheriff of Maricopa County, encompassing Phoenix, was one of Trump’s earliest supporters. He was convicted of federal misdemeanor criminal contempt this year after a judge found he had defied a court order to stop targeting suspected undocumented immigrants.

By pardoning Arpaio, Trump further inflamed national tensions over race and immigration while also alienating some of the Republicans who have touted the importance of the rule of law. — Bloomberg