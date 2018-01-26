Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Rain

World

Arianespace has ‘lost contact’ with Ariane 5 rocket

Friday January 26, 2018
09:13 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Dominant Federer in Aussie Open final after Chung retiresDominant Federer in Aussie Open final after Chung retires

The Edit: Tom Cruise’s first Instagram post is an ‘Impossible’ teaseThe Edit: Tom Cruise’s first Instagram post is an ‘Impossible’ tease

The Edit: ‘Monster’ reviews for Capcom gameThe Edit: ‘Monster’ reviews for Capcom game

The Edit: Football not just religion, also medicineThe Edit: Football not just religion, also medicine

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The European Space Agency (ESA), the CNES and the Arianespace satellite launch company shows the Ariane 5 rocket with a payload of four Galileo satellites. — Picture by S.Martin/ESA/CNES/Arianespace via AFPThe European Space Agency (ESA), the CNES and the Arianespace satellite launch company shows the Ariane 5 rocket with a payload of four Galileo satellites. — Picture by S.Martin/ESA/CNES/Arianespace via AFPKOUROU (France), Jan 26 — Arianespace’s mission control has “lost contact” with an Ariane 5 rocket carrying two commercial satellites after its lift-off from French Guiana, CEO Stephane Israel announced late last night.

The European space workhorse blasted off at 7.20pm from the Kourou Space Centre and was planning to put satellites into orbit for Luxembourg’s SES and the United Arab Emirate’s Yahsat.

It was the first launch of 2018 for Arianespace, a French-headquartered multinational launch service provider that includes Europe’s Galileo navigation project among its key clients.

Israel apologised to customers for what he described as an “anomaly”. When contacted by AFP, Arianespace promised further updates.

Since it was founded in 1980, Arianespace has put more than 550 satellites into orbit.

In September the company aborted the launch of an Ariane 5 rocket carrying two commercial satellites in the final countdown as the main engine was being ignited.

An Ariane 5 lift-off was also aborted at main engine ignition in March 2011. — AFP

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline