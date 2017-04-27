Argentina farmers stage vegetable giveaway to protest low prices

People crowd to get vegetables for free during a farmers’ protest at Plaza de Mayo square near the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires, on April 26, 2017. — AFP picBUENOS AIRES, April 27 — Farmers in Argentina gave away truckloads of vegetables in central Buenos Aires yesterday in a protest over low prices for their produce that also highlighted the growing ranks of poor in the country.

Thousands of people lined up for hours in the capital’s Plaza Mayor for handouts of spinach, tomatoes and other farm goods — the second such giveaway this week by farmers.

Some four tons were distributed in the square, close to the presidential palace. Farmers also planted lettuce and celery in a flowerbed.

One farmer who declined to be identified said producers were unable to survive because they were being paid the equivalent of US$0.30 (RM1.30) to US$0.60 (RM2.60) per kilogramme.

Inflation in Argentina topped 40 per cent last year, and is continuing at a high rate despite promises by President Mauricio Macri to turn around the flagging economy.

More than a third of the population is living in poverty, according to official figures.

Farmers who protested Monday called for a law to rein in constantly rising prices for leasing the land they grow crops on. — AFP