Anti-Trump protesters block some entry points to inauguration

Protesters block an entry point before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. — Pictures by ReutersWASHINGTON, Jan 20 — Liberal activists protesting US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration scuffled with police in Washington today and temporarily blocked some of the Republican real estate developer’s supporters streaming in for the ceremony.

About 900,000 people were expected to pack the grassy National Mall facing the Capitol, where Trump will be sworn in, as well as the parade route along Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House and other parts of central Washington.

Protesters affiliated with a group called Disrupt J20 intermittently blocked multiple security checkpoints leading to the largest public viewing area for the ceremony, and several were led away by police clad in riot helmets and body armour.

Another group of about 150 protesters dressed in black, some of whom wore masks, marched through the city, smashing shop windows and car windows and rolling garbage cans and newspaper vending boxes into the street to form barriers.

In the Gallery

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania depart from services at St John’s Church during his inauguration in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



US President Barack Obama departs the Oval Office for the final time as sitting president, at the White House in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wait to greet US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic







Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Capitol Hill in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, his wife Callista Gingrich, former Speaker of the House John Boehner and his wife Deborah Boehner arrive for the presidential inauguration in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Senators Bernie Sanders and John McCain arrive for the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Former US President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Trump in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic

One of the signs carried by the group read “Make Racists Afraid Again.”

The Disrupt J20 protest organiser Alli McCracken, 28, of Washington, said the group was voicing its displeasure over Trump’s controversial comments about women, illegal immigrants and Muslims.

“We have a lot of people of diverse backgrounds who are against US imperialism and we feel Trump will continue that legacy,” McCracken said on a grey morning with intermittent light rain.

Trump supporters appeared unfazed by the protests.

“We all have First Amendment rights, so I don’t really care about the protest as long as nobody touches me,” said Bob Burns, 56, of Rosedale, Maryland, referring to the US Constitution’s free speech guarantee. He wore military ribbons pinned to his baseball cap.

One of the largest anti-Trump protests expected today will be organised by the ANSWER Coalition, a broad-based liberal group, which expects to have thousands at the US Navy Memorial, along the parade route.

Trump supporters flooded into the capital, many sporting shirts and hats bearing his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

Carl Beams, 36, from Howell, New Jersey, stood in line with thousands of Trump supporters waiting to enter the National Mall to view the midday (1700 GMT/1am Malaysian time tomorrow) inauguration.

“This is a great moment in history. I wanted to be able to say I was here firsthand,” said Beams, who runs a martial-arts school.

He said he believed that Trump could be a unifying force: “I think he’s sending the right message and doing his part to make that happen.”

Protesters block an entry point before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC January 20, 2017.Bikers, potheads

Other groups planning to be on the streets today include Bikers for Trump, which will hold a parade route rally without motorcycles, and pro-marijuana activists who plan to hand out 4,200 joints to be lit up in violation of federal and local laws.

While Washington will be the focal point of the protests, anti-Trump activists have planned sympathy rallies around the nation and the world.

Activists in London hung a banner reading “Build bridges not walls” on the city’s iconic Tower Bridge today, a reference to Trump’s signature campaign promise of building a wall on the US-Mexican border.

About 30 groups have obtained permits for protests they estimate will attract about 270,000 people today and tomorrow, far more than have been seen in other recent presidential inaugurations.

By far the largest protest is expected to be tomorrow’s Women’s March on Washington, which some 200,000 people from around the country are expected to attend.

The US Secret Service, Washington police and other law enforcement agencies planned to have some 28,000 officers in place to secure a roughly three-square-mile (almost eight-square-kilometre) area of downtown Washington.

Security officials aimed to keep the Trump supporters and opponents separate, using similar tactics employed during last year’s Republican and Democratic political conventions.

“If you come down to the event, you are going to see some people who have views who are different than yours,” said the city’s interim chief of police, Peter Newsham. “But one thing we can agree on in Washington is that we can agree to disagree.” — Reuters