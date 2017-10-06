Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Anti-nuclear campaign Ican wins 2017 Nobel Peace Prize

Friday October 6, 2017
05:10 PM GMT+8

Norwegian Nobel Committee chairman Berit Reiss-Andersen announces the laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize 2017: the Ican, during a press conference in Oslo October 6, 2017. — Picture by NTB Scanpix/Heiko Junge via ReutersNorwegian Nobel Committee chairman Berit Reiss-Andersen announces the laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize 2017: the Ican, during a press conference in Oslo October 6, 2017. — Picture by NTB Scanpix/Heiko Junge via ReutersOSLO, Oct 6 — The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (Ican) won the Nobel Peace Prize today, as the Norwegian Nobel Committee warned that the risk of a nuclear conflict is greater than for a long time.

Ican describes itself as a coalition of grassroots non-government groups in more than 100 nations. It began in Australia and was officially launched in Vienna in 2007.

“We live in a world where the risk of nuclear weapons being used is greater than it has been for a long time,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, the leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

In July, 122 nations adopted a UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, but nuclear-armed states including the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France stayed out of the talks.

The Nobel prize seeks to bolster the case of disarmament amid nuclear tensions between the United States and North Korea and uncertainty over the fate of a 2015 deal between Iran and major powers to limit Tehran’s nuclear programme.

US President Donald Trump has called the Iran agreement the “worst deal ever negotiated” and a senior administration official said yesterday that Trump is expected to announce soon that he will decertify the landmark pact. — Reuters 

