Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

American won’t resume Miami service until tomorrow at earliest (VIDEO)

Monday September 11, 2017
09:26 AM GMT+8

UPDATED:
September 11, 2017
10:41 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Daniel Radcliffe’s survival skills are tested in ‘Jungle’The Edit: Daniel Radcliffe’s survival skills are tested in ‘Jungle’

Froome adds Vuelta to four Le Tour titles and joins cycling greatsFroome adds Vuelta to four Le Tour titles and joins cycling greats

The Edit: ‘It’ smashes box office recordsThe Edit: ‘It’ smashes box office records

The Edit: Good bites near Muzium Negara MRTThe Edit: Good bites near Muzium Negara MRT

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Tourists visiting central Florida wait for their flight to depart at Orlando International Airport, ahead of Hurricane Irma making landfall in the state, September 9, 2017. — Reuters picTourists visiting central Florida wait for their flight to depart at Orlando International Airport, ahead of Hurricane Irma making landfall in the state, September 9, 2017. — Reuters picMIAMI, Sept 11 — American Airlines Group Inc will not resume commercial flights at its Miami International Airport hub this morning but may operate flights to bring in staff and supplies.

The airline said earlier yesterday it planned to begin limited operations today after 5pm, but reversed course after the Miami airport said it would remain closed today.

The airport may reopen tomorrow, but it did not confirm the plans.

“American now plans to resume limited operations when the airport reopens,” the airline said, noting federal agencies must assess whether the airport can reopen.

The Fort Worth-based airline canceled all flights at the Miami airport starting on Friday evening in anticipation of Hurricane Irma, along with flights at three other south Florida airports.

All American flights remain canceled through today at 12 other Florida airports, as well as Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline