American won’t resume Miami service until tomorrow at earliest (VIDEO)

Tourists visiting central Florida wait for their flight to depart at Orlando International Airport, ahead of Hurricane Irma making landfall in the state, September 9, 2017. — Reuters picMIAMI, Sept 11 — American Airlines Group Inc will not resume commercial flights at its Miami International Airport hub this morning but may operate flights to bring in staff and supplies.

The airline said earlier yesterday it planned to begin limited operations today after 5pm, but reversed course after the Miami airport said it would remain closed today.

The airport may reopen tomorrow, but it did not confirm the plans.

“American now plans to resume limited operations when the airport reopens,” the airline said, noting federal agencies must assess whether the airport can reopen.

The Fort Worth-based airline canceled all flights at the Miami airport starting on Friday evening in anticipation of Hurricane Irma, along with flights at three other south Florida airports.

All American flights remain canceled through today at 12 other Florida airports, as well as Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia. — Reuters