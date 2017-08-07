Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Almost 190,000 evacuated as thunderstorms roil northeast China

Monday August 7, 2017
Tools

Soldiers use a speedboat to transport residents across a river after a bridge collapsed during sweeping floods in Fushun, Liaoning province, August 17, 2013. — Reuters picSoldiers use a speedboat to transport residents across a river after a bridge collapsed during sweeping floods in Fushun, Liaoning province, August 17, 2013. — Reuters picBEIJING, Aug 5 — Thunderstorms have battered northeastern China's Liaoning province for several days, killing three people and prompting the evacuation of almost 190,000, state news agency Xinhua said today.

The storms, which began on Thursday, have hit seven cities including the major port city of Dalian, Xinhua said.

Three deaths were reported in Xiuyan county in Anshan city, the report added, without giving details.

A total of 188,000 local residents had been evacuated to safer ground, while more than 1,000 homes had collapsed and 66,400 hectares of cropland had been damaged, Xinhua said.

The summer is traditionally China's storm season, with typhoons battering the east and south coasts and thunderstorms hitting wide swathes of the country. — Reuters

