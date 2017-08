All commercial flights cancelled at Houston’s main airport (VIDEO)

HOUSTON, Aug 28 — Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport cancelled all commercial flights yesterday after flooding inundated access roads, further isolating Texas’ largest city.

The airport, a US hub for flights to Mexico, announced the cancellation on its website amid catastrophic flooding in the Houston area from Tropical Storm Harvey.

The city’s only other airport, Hobby International, had earlier stopped all flights “due to standing water in runways”. — AFP

People walk through water to a staging area to evacuate from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson, Texas August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic